nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. nCino has set its Q2 guidance at $0.06-0.08 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.37-0.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

nCino Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

