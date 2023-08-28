nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. nCino has set its Q2 guidance at $0.06-0.08 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.37-0.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
nCino Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $133,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.