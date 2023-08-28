NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.45.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.72 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

