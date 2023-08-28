NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

