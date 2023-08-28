NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $650.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

