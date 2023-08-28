Oddity Tech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ODD) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 28th

Oddity Tech’s (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, August 28th. Oddity Tech had issued 12,105,261 shares in its IPO on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $423,684,135 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.