Ooma’s (OOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ooma

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $354.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ooma

In other Ooma news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,374,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ooma by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.