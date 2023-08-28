OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.21. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

