Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.98.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.