Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 326,206 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,925,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,207 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

