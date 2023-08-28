Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $93.74 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,412,000 after buying an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,059,000 after buying an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.