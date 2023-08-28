Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

