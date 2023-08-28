Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

