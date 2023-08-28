Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 350

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 350 ($4.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 239 ($3.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.96) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.80.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

