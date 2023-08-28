Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$94.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$80.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$83.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.29 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

