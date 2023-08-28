Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Martinrea International

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.