Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

