Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Increases By 205.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

