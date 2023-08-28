Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Increases By 205.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
