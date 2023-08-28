Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Rises By 106.3%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the July 31st total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ZK International Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $0.52 on Monday. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of ZK International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZK International Group by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ZK International Group by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ZK International Group by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 107,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

