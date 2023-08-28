South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at BMO Capital Markets

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. South32 has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

