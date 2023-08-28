Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.