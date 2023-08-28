Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
