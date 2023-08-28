SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $190,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.