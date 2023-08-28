StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,284,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2,773.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,897,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,228,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

