StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.76. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.