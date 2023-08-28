StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.11 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Featured Articles
