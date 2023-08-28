StockNews.com Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

