StockNews.com Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCA. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.36.

NYSE:HCA opened at $273.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

