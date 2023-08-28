StockNews.com Lowers National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NFG stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

