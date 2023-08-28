StockNews.com Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Get NVR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,081.14 on Friday. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,816.55 and a 1 year high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6,225.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5,786.71.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.