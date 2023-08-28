StockNews.com Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.