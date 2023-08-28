Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.