Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFPM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 480,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 367,747 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 136,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

