Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

