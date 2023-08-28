UBS Group Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $39.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

