Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.87.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.