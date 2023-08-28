Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Security Instruments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of UUU opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

