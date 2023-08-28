Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the July 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND remained flat at $71.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $75.37.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

