Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Veritex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. Veritex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 229,258 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

