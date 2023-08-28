Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $167.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.20. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day moving average of $129.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

