Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.65.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.