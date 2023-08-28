Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

