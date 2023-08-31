1,061 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733 shares of company stock worth $153,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average is $204.15. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

