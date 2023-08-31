14,731 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

