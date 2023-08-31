1,795 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $162.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,031 shares of company stock worth $1,373,234 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.