33,575 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in bleuacacia by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of bleuacacia by 17,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Price Performance

BLEU opened at $10.48 on Thursday. bleuacacia ltd has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

