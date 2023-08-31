3,896 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.4 %

ALV stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.