abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.71

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.71 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 164.35 ($2.07), with a volume of 10659109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.10 ($2.03).

abrdn Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -819.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.18. The company has a current ratio of 212.29, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at abrdn

About abrdn

In other news, insider John Devine acquired 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £14,987.85 ($18,893.04). In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 52,150 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £84,483 ($106,495.65). Also, insider John Devine bought 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £14,987.85 ($18,893.04). Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.