ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 2.4%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.19. 552,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,538,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

