Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,465 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

