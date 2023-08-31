Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198,418 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Astronics worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Astronics by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Trading Up 1.0 %

ATRO opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $579.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

