Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

