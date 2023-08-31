Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

USB opened at $36.38 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

